Panthers re-sign Montembeault to one-year deal

The Florida Panthers have re-signed goaltender Sam Montembeault to a one-year, two-way contract.

Montembeault, 24, appeared in 14 regular-season games with Florida in 2019-20, going 5-5-1 with a 3.34 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage. He also played 11 AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, posting a 5-5-1 record with a 3.00 GAA, a .918 save percentage and one shutout.

A third-round choice by Florida in the 2015 NHL Draft, Montembeault has a record of 31-44-12 in 91 career AHL contests with Springfield, recording a 3.21 GAA, a .901 save percentage and four shutouts. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019.

The native of Arthabaska, Que., made his NHL debut with the Panthers in 2018-19 and has a record of 9-8-3 (3.20, .892) in 25 career NHL appearances.