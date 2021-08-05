Panthers re-sign Priskie

The Florida Panthers have re-signed defenseman Chase Priskie to a one-year, two-way contract.

Priskie played 15 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, recording three goals and four assists for seven points.

A native of Pembroke Pines, Fla., Priskie played 57 AHL games as a rookie in 2019-20 with Charlotte and Springfield, totaling eight goals and 27 assists for 35 points. He tied for fourth among all rookie blueliners in scoring.

Originally selected by Washington in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Priskie signed with Carolina out of Quinnipiac University and was acquired by Florida in a trade on Feb. 24, 2020.