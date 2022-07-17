Panthers sign Del Zotto

The Florida Panthers have signed defenseman Michael Del Zotto to a one-year, two-way contract.

Del Zotto played 26 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators in 2021-22, recording 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points. He also skated in 26 NHL games with Ottawa, tallying three goals and 10 assists for 13 points.

A first-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2008 NHL Draft, Del Zotto has played 736 games in the NHL with the Rangers, Nashville, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Anaheim, St. Louis, Columbus and Ottawa, totaling 63 goals and 199 assists for 262 points.

Prior to last season, Del Zotto’s only previous AHL experience came in 2010-11, when he tallied seven assists in 11 games with the Connecticut Whale.