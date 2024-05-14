Paterson named Gulls general manager

The Anaheim Ducks have promoted Rick Paterson to general manager of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s top development affiliate in the American Hockey League.

Paterson replaces Rob DiMaio, who has left the club for personal reasons.

Paterson has been with the Ducks organization since 2005, serving as director of professional scouting the last two seasons. He was previously the team’s director of player personnel from 2009 to 2020.

A native of Kingston, Ont., Paterson has been a part of four Stanley Cup championship teams – as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1991 and 1992, as chief pro scout with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2004, and with the Ducks in 2007.

Paterson, 66, played 10 seasons of pro hockey, including 211 games in the American Hockey League with the New Brunswick Hawks (1978-82) and Nova Scotia Oilers (1986-87). He also skated in 430 games in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks.