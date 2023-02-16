News

Paul Jerrard (1965-2023)

by AHL PR
Photo: Lindsay A. Mogle

The American Hockey League joins the hockey world in mourning the passing of Paul Jerrard following a battle with cancer.

Jerrard was 57.

A Winnipeg native, Jerrard played 10 pro seasons as a defenseman, including 153 games with the Hershey Bears. He finished his career by winning a Calder Cup championship in 1997.

Jerrard went on to a lengthy coaching career, serving as an assistant in Lowell (1998-99), Hershey (2003-05), Iowa (2005-09), Texas (2009-11) and Utica (2013-15) in the AHL, as well as Colorado, Dallas and Calgary in the NHL. He was in his fifth season as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Jerrard is survived by his wife Cheryl and daughters Catherine and Meaghan.

