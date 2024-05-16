Pearson, Greaves lead Monsters to Game 1 victory

Justin Pearson scored a shorthanded goal 4:46 into the third period and Jet Greaves made 28 saves for his first playoff shutout as Cleveland edged Syracuse, 1-0, in the opener of the North Division Finals on Thursday night.

The best-of-five series resumes Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.

Game 1 was scoreless until Pearson, forechecking on a Monsters penalty kill, forced a turnover in the offensive zone then dangled around two Crunch skaters before tucking the puck behind Brandon Halverson for his second goal of the postseason.

Syracuse was awarded another power play opportunity with 2:09 remaining in regulation, but Greaves and the Monsters shut the door for their fourth consecutive victory.

Halverson (3-3) stopped 23 of 24 shots for the Crunch.

(Cleveland leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 16 – CLEVELAND 1, Syracuse 0

Game 2 – Sat., May 18 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 1:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 22 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 24 – Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 26 – Syracuse at Cleveland, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern