Penguins claim Harkins off waivers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have claimed forward Jansen Harkins off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets.

Harkins scored a team-high 25 goals and added 25 assists for 50 points in just 44 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season. He added four goals and three assists to lead the team in scoring during their five-game Calder Cup Playoff series vs. Milwaukee.

Additionally, Harkins played 22 games in the NHL with the Jets, posting three goals and two assists.

An AHL All-Star in 2020, Harkins has played 200 games in the AHL, all with Manitoba, totaling 52 goals and 80 assists for 132 points.

Harkins was originally a second-round draft pick by Winnipeg in 2015, and has recorded 13 goals and 14 assists in 154 career NHL contests.