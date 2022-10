SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced that this evening’s game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Utica Comets has been suspended due to a power outage affecting the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium.

The Comets lead, 2-1, with 2:43 remaining in the second period. The game will be completed at a later date.