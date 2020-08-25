Penguins, Maple Leafs complete trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Kasperi Kapanen, forward Pontus Aberg and defenseman Jesper Lindgren from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for forward Evan Rodrigues, defenseman David Warsofsky, forward Filip Hallander and a 2020 first-round draft pick.

Kapanen returns to the Penguins organization, where he broke in with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2015. He has gone on to appear in 202 NHL games with the Maple Leafs, registering 41 goals and 49 assists.

Aberg spent most of the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, where he finished second on the team in goals (20) and points (44) in 55 games. Aberg added one assist in five games with the Maple Leafs.

A second-round draft pick by Nashville in 2012, Aberg has skated in 260 AHL games with Toronto, San Diego and Milwaukee, totaling 97 goals and 81 assists for 178 points. He also has 17 goals and 27 assists for 44 points in 132 NHL matches with Toronto, Minnesota, Anaheim, Edmonton and Nashville.

Lindgren, 23, skated in 31 AHL games with Toronto in 2019-20, notching one goal and eight assists. A fourth-round pick by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Draft, Lindgren also appeared in four regular-season games with the Marlies in 2017-18 and four postseason contests in 2019.

Warsofsky, 30, served as captain of the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2019-20 and played 51 games, tallying 10 goals and 23 assists for 33 points.

The nine-year pro has appeared in 454 career games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Colorado, San Antonio and Providence, totaling 55 goals and 178 assists for 233 points. He was an AHL All-Star in 2017.

A fourth-round choice by St. Louis in the 2008 NHL Draft, Warsofsky has two goals and nine assists in 55 career NHL outings.

Hallander, 20, was a second-round choice by Pittsburgh in the 2018 NHL Draft. He played for Lulea HF in the Swedish Hockey League in 2019-20, colelcting five goals and nine assists.