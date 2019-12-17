Penguins, Panthers swap forwards

The Florida Panthers have acquired forward Ryan Haggerty from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Kevin Roy.

Haggerty, 26, has recorded three goals and three assists in 23 games with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins this season, his sixth pro campaign. Last year, the Stamford, Conn., native produced career highs with 23 goals and 44 points for the Penguins.

In 308 career AHL contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rockford and Hartford, Haggerty has tallied 77 goals and 79 assists for 156 points.

Roy, 26, has skated in 23 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds this season, recording four goals and 10 assists for 14 points.

A fourth-round selection by Anaheim in the 2012 NHL Draft, Roy has appeared in 148 AHL games with Springfield and San Diego, collecting 35 goals and 67 assists for 102 points. His most productive season came in 2016-17, when he notched 16 goals and 46 points in 67 games as a rookie.

Roy has also appeared in 28 NHL contests with the Ducks, notching six goals and one assist.