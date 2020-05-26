Penguins re-sign Lizotte

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed defenseman Jon Lizotte to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Lizotte, 25, skated in 59 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as a rookie in 2019-20, notching 17 assists and leading the Penguins in plus/minus with a plus-16 rating.

A native of Grand Forks, N.D., Lizotte joined the Penguins on an amateur tryout at the end of the 2018-19 season and tallied one goal and one assist in three contests.

Lizotte played collegiately at St. Cloud State University, earning All-NCHC Academic Team honors in all four of his years with the Huskies.