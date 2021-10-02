Penguins sign Bartkowski to AHL contract

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed defenseman Matt Bartkowski to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Bartkowski recently attended Pittsburgh Penguins training camp on a professional tryout agreement. The 33-year-old blueliner has logged 256 NHL games in his career with the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Minnesota Wild.

Last year, Bartkowski appeared in one NHL game for Minnesota and 23 games for its AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. He posted one goal and seven assists for eight points in 2020-21 with Iowa.

A native of Pittsburgh, Bartkowski has also played 357 games in the AHL over seven seasons with Iowa and Providence, totaling 20 goals and 104 assists for 124 points.

Entering his 12th pro season in 2021-22, Bartkowski was originally a seventh-round pick by Florida in the 2008 NHL Draft.