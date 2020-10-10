Penguins sign Gaudreau, Lagace

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Frederick Gaudreau and goaltender Maxime Lagace to one-year, two-way contracts.

Gaudreau joins the Penguins after six seasons with the Nashville Predators organization. He appeared in 42 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20, notching 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points.

In 280 career games with Milwaukee, Gaudreau has totaled 77 goals and 95 assists for 172 points, and he was an AHL All-Star in 2016.

Gaudreau has played 84 regular-season games in the NHL with Nashville, tallying three goals and five assists. He has also skated in eight postseason NHL games and has scored three goals, all coming during the 2017 Stanley Cup Final vs. Pittsburgh.

Lagace put up career-best numbers with the AHL’s Providence Bruins in 2019-20, going 22-7-3 with a 2.37 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and five shutouts.

Lagace has played 158 games in the AHL with Providence, Chicago and Texas, amassing a record of 82-44-17 with a 2.79 GAA, a .908 save percentage and eight shutouts. He has also made six postseason appearances, and helped Chicago reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2019.

Lagace has made 17 appearances in the NHL, all with Vegas, going 6-8-1 with a 3.92 GAA and an .868 save percentage.