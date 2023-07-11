Penguins sign Rueschhoff to AHL contract

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed forward Austin Rueschhoff to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Rueschhoff played 52 regular-season games between Hartford and Milwaukee in 2022-23, totaling six goals and 14 assists for 20 points. He added three goals and two assists in 15 postseason games, helping the Admirals reach the Western Conference Finals.

Over three pro seasons, Rueschhoff has totaled 24 goals and 28 assists for 52 points in 134 career AHL games.

The 25-year-old native of Wentzville, Mo., played three seasons at Western Michigan University.