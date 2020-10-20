Penguins sign Starrett to AHL contract

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed goaltender Shane Starrett to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Starrett, 26, enters his fourth pro season after appearing in 14 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in 2019-20, posting a record of 5-6-1 with a 3.63 goals-against average and an .874 save percentage.

Voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2018-19, Starrett has played a total of 59 games in the AHL with Bakersfield, going 33-15-6 with a 2.68 GAA, a .907 save percentage and four shutouts.

Starrett originally signed with the Edmonton Oilers following two seasons at the Air Force Academy.