Peterka hat trick lifts Amerks in Game 2

JJ Peterka scored his third goal of the game with 1:29 gone in overtime to give the Rochester Americans a 4-3 win over Utica in Game 2 of the teams’ North Division semifinal series on Saturday night.

Tied at one game apiece, the teams go back at it Sunday evening in Rochester.

Peterka found a loose puck in the slot and snapped a shot from the bottom of the left-wing circle past Nico Daws to complete his third hat trick this season, and the first playoff hat trick by an Amerks skater since Jason Pominville on May 8, 2004.

Mark Jankowski gave Rochester a 1-0 lead just 20 seconds into the game, and Peterka’s first goal of the night gave the Amerks a 2-0 lead for the second straight game.

But the Comets pulled even on goals from A.J. Greer and Robbie Russo, and Brian Flynn’s goal early in the third period made it 3-3 after Peterka had restored the Rochester lead.

Peyton Krebs assisted on all three of Peterka’s goals, and Jack Quinn set up the overtime winner for his first career playoff point.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, New Jersey’s first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, made his AHL debut for the Comets and notched an assist.

North Division Semifinals – Series “J” (best-of-5)

N1-Utica Comets vs. N5-Rochester Americans

Game 1 – Tue., May 10 – UTICA 6, Rochester 3

Game 2 – Sat., May 14 – Rochester 4, UTICA 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Sun., May 15 – Utica at Rochester, 5:05

Game 4 – Tue., May 17 – Utica at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 5 – Thu., May 19 – Rochester at Utica, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern