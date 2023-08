The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed left wing Evan Polei to an American Hockey League contract for the 2023-24 season.

Polei appeared in 52 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season, posting eight goals and 12 assists for 20 points.

Entering his seventh pro season, Polei has played 234 games in the AHL with Manitoba, Cleveland, San Antonio and Bakersfield, totaling 36 goals and 46 assists for 82 points. He has also recorded three goals and one assist in 19 Calder Cup Playoff matches.