Phantoms ink Petruzzelli

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Petruzzelli went 6-8-2 in 17 appearances with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies last season, showing a 3.55 goals-against average and an .867 save percentage.

In 47 AHL games over three pro seasons with the Marlies, Petruzzelli has a record of 22-17-4 with a 3.17 GAA and an .894 save percentage.

Petruzzelli was originally a third-round pick by Detroit in the 2017 NHL Draft, and joined the Maple Leafs organization after four seasons at Quinnipiac University.