Phantoms re-sign forward Wilson

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have re-signed forward Garrett Wilson to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 campaign.

Wilson served as an alternate captain for the Phantoms in 2020-21 and played 27 games, recording one goal and eight assists for nine points.

Entering his 11th pro season, Wilson has skated in 440 AHL contests with Lehigh Valley, Toronto, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland and San Antonio, posting 95 goals and 119 assists for 214 points.

A fourth-round choice by Florida in the 2009 NHL Draft, Wilson has also skated in 84 NHL games with the Panthers and Pittsburgh Penguins, tallying two goals and six assists.