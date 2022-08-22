Phantoms sign Bellerive

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed center Jordy Bellerive to an American Hockey League contract for the 2022-23 season.

Bellerive, 23, recorded career highs with 21 assists and 29 points in 72 games for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last season. He also led the Penguins with 112 penalty minutes, and served as an alternate captain.

In 157 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Bellerive has recorded 30 goals and 39 assists for 69 points.

Bellerive originally signed as a free agent with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 16, 2017.