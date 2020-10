The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed defenseman Logan Day to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Day recorded six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 48 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors last season, his second pro campaign.

In 122 career AHL contests, Day has totaled 15 goals and 37 assists for 52 points. He led all Bakersfield defensemen in scoring as a rookie in 2018-19.