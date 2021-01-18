Phantoms sign four to AHL deals

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed goaltenders Zane McIntyre and Eamon McAdam and forwards Ryan Fitzgerald and Tanner MacMaster to AHL contracts for the 2020-21 season.

McIntyre made 28 AHL appearances between Utica and Binghamton last season, going 15-10-2 with a 2.80 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and two shutouts.

A Second Team AHL All-Star in 2016-17, McIntyre has played 183 regular-season games in the AHL with Utica, Binghamton and Providence, posting a record of 101-53-22 with a 2.52 GAA, a .909 save percentage and 13 shutouts.

McIntyre was a sixth-round choice by Boston in the 2010 NHL Draft and has appeared in eight career NHL games, all with the Bruins in 2016-17.

McAdam, a native of nearby Perkasie, Pa., spent the 2019-20 season with Adirondack in the ECHL. In 55 career AHL games with Bridgeport and Toronto, McAdam has a record of 29-16-4 with a 2.98 GAA, an .896 save percentage and one shutout.

Fitzgerald recorded 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 61 games with the AHL’s Providence Bruins last season.

A fourth-round pick by Boston in the 2013 NHL Draft, Fitzgerald enters his fourth pro season with 195 games of AHL experience, all with Providence, and shows 43 goals and 60 assists for 103 points.

MacMaster spent the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, setting career highs with 11 goals, 19 assists and 30 points in 56 games.

The third-year pro has appeared in 124 career AHL games with Toronto and Utica, compiling 17 goals and 37 assists for 54 points.