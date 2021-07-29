Pittsburgh signs Chaput to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Michael Chaput to a one-year, two-way contract.

Chaput spent the 2020-21 season with the Arizona Coyotes, appearing in 13 games and spending time on the team’s taxi squad.

As captain of the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners in 2019-20, Chaput tallied 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points in 47 games.

The 10th-year pro from Ile-Bizard, Que., has skated in 388 regular-season games in the AHL with Tucson, Laval, Utica, Lake Erie and Springfield, totaling 109 goals and 150 assists for 259 points. He also has 16 points in 35 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with Lake Erie in 2016.

Chaput was a third-round pick by Philadelphia in the 2010 NHL Draft, and has registered six goals and 16 assists for 22 points in 182 NHL games with Arizona, Montreal, Vancouver and Columbus.