Portillo blanks Canucks to give Reign 2-0 series lead

Erik Portillo made 29 saves to backstop Ontario to a 4-0 win over Abbotsford in Game 2 of their Pacific Division semifinal on Sunday afternoon.

The Reign lead the best-of-five series, two games to none, heading into Game 3 in British Columbia on Wednesday night.

Portillo (4-0) has stopped 103 of 106 shots over his first four postseason appearances, good for a 0.75 goals-against average and a .972 save percentage. He has won 11 of his last 12 starts going back to the regular season.

Akil Thomas, Charles Hudon, Andre Lee and Tyler Madden scored in Game 2 for the Reign, who have outscored their playoff opponents 15-3 to date. Ontario improved to 23-4-0-1 since Feb. 23.

Zach Sawchenko (2-3) made his fifth consecutive start in net for the Canucks and turned aside 22 shots.

(Ontario leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – ONTARIO 3, Abbotsford 1

Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – ONTARIO 4, Abbotsford 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Ontario at Abbotsford, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern