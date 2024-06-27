Potulny named head coach of Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have named Grant Potulny the new head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Potulny, 44, joins the Rangers organization after spending seven seasons as the head coach of the men’s hockey team at Northern Michigan University. The Huskies reached the WCHA/CCHA championship game in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

The native of Grand Forks, N.D., previously served as an assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota, from 2009 to 2017. During that time, the Gophers captured six regular-season conference titles and reached two Frozen Fours.

Internationally, Potulny served as an assistant coach for the United States at four IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments (2013, 2017, 2018 and 2022), helping Team USA to two gold medals and one bronze.

Potulny played 297 games in the AHL over five pro seasons, skating for the Binghamton Senators, Hershey Bears, Springfield Falcons, San Antonio Rampage and Norfolk Admirals. He was a fifth-round pick by Ottawa in the 2000 NHL Draft.