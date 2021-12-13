Wolves’ Poturalski named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Andrew Poturalski has been selected as the AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 12, 2021.

Poturalski totaled 10 points in three contests last week, scoring three goals and adding seven assists as Chicago ran its winning streak to nine games.

The Wolves spent the week in Cedar Park for a three-game set with the Texas Stars, and Poturalski helped kick things off on Thursday by tallying a goal and three assists in an 8-4 Chicago victory. Poturalski repeated that performance on Saturday, with his fourth four-point game of the season propelling the Wolves to a 4-3 overtime win over the Stars. Finally, on Sunday, Poturalski assisted on the go-ahead goal late in the second period before netting his third power-play marker of the week as Chicago finished off Texas, 7-2.

With 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 23 games for the Wolves, Poturalski has opened up a seven-point lead atop the league leaderboard as he bids to become the first player in 24 years to win back-to-back AHL scoring titles. In addition to ranking first in points, he is currently tied for the league lead in goals and power-play goals (six), is first in assists, and sits fifth in plus/minus rating (+14).

A sixth-year pro from Williamsville, N.Y., Poturalski has played 322 regular-season games in the AHL with Chicago, San Diego and Charlotte and has notched 89 goals and 171 assists for 260 points. Poturalski also has 28 points in 34 postseason games, and was named MVP of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs when he led Charlotte to the championship. Originally signed by Carolina in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of New Hampshire, Poturalski returned to the Hurricanes organization on Aug. 11, 2021, signing a one-year contract. He has skated in two career NHL games, both with Carolina during the 2016-17 season.