Predators acquire Angello from Blues

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Anthony Angello from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations.

Angello has tallied six goals and five assists in 45 games with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds this season, his fifth pro campaign. He signed as a free agent with the Blues on July 14, 2022.

In 216 career AHL games with Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Angello has recorded 51 goals and 43 assists for 94 points.

The native of Albany, N.Y., was a fifth-round pick by Pittsburgh in the 2014 NHL Draft, and has registered three goals and two assists in 31 career NHL games with the Penguins.