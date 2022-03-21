Predators acquire Biega from Toronto

The Nashville Predators have acquired defenseman Alex Biega from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations.

Biega has tallied one goal and six assists in 31 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies this season. He has also appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs.

A 12th-year pro, Biega has played 382 games in the AHL with Toronto, Utica, Rochester and Portland, totaling 21 goals and 101 assists for 122 points. He has also appeared in 40 postseason games, reaching the Calder Cup Playoffs with the Comets in 2015.

Biega was originally selected by Buffalo in the fifth round of the 2006 NHL Draft, and has notched four goals and 38 assists for 42 points in 243 NHL games with Toronto, Detroit and Vancouver.