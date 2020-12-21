Predators acquire Carcone from Ottawa

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Michael Carcone from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Magwood.

Carcone, 24, skated in 59 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators last season, recording 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points.

In four pro seasons, Carcone has played 250 regular-season AHL games with Belleville, Toronto and Utica, totaling 53 goals and 63 assists for 116 points. He set career highs in 2018-19 with 20 goals, 24 assists and 44 points.

Carcone has also played 18 postseason games in the AHL, notching seven goals and seven assists.

Magwood, 22, has split each of his first two pro seasons between the ECHL and the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals. He has recorded five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 48 AHL games.