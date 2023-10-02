Predators add Fagemo from Kings

The Nashville Predators have claimed forward Samuel Fagemo off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings.

Fagemo, 23, collected 23 goals and nine assists for 32 points in 56 games for the AHL’s Ontario Reign last season, while adding two goals and an assist in nine NHL games with the Kings. He notched his first career NHL goal on Dec. 3, 2022, vs. Carolina.

Originally selected by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, Fagemo has skated in 13 career NHL games, all with the Kings. In 151 games at the AHL level with Ontario, he has tallied 60 goals and 34 assists for 94 points.