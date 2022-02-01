Predators, Lightning exchange AHL forwards

The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired center Anthony Richard from the Nashville Predators in exchange for center Jimmy Huntington.

Richard, 25, made his pro debut with the Milwaukee Admirals during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs and has spent his entire career in the Predators organization, totaling 79 goals and 73 assists for 152 points in 322 AHL games with Milwaukee and Chicago. This season, he has notched seven goals and five assists in 31 contests with the Admirals.

Originally a fourth-round pick by Nashville in the 2015 NHL Draft, Richard has played two career NHL games with the Predators.

Huntington, 23, has tallied six goals and six assists in 27 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch this season, his third pro campaign. He was named the AHL Player of the Week after scoring four goals in two games during the opening weekend of the season.

In 88 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, Huntington has compiled 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points.