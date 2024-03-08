Predators pick up Allison, send Gurianov to Flyers

The Nashville Predators have acquired forward Wade Allison from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Denis Gurianov.

Allison has registered 10 goals and seven assists in 46 games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season.

A second-round pick by the Flyers in the 2016 NHL Draft, Allison spent the entire 2022-23 season in the NHL, collecting nine goals and six assists in 60 games. He has totaled 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points in 75 career NHL outings.

Allison has appeared in 84 career AHL contests with Lehigh Valley, tallying 24 goals and 19 assists for 43 points.

Gurianov began this season with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, recording 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 27 games. Since being recalled to Nashville, he has one goal and one assist in 14 NHL games.

Gurianov has 66 goals and 76 assists for 142 points in 217 career regular-season games in the AHL with Milwaukee and Texas. He also reached the Calder Cup Finals with the Stars in 2018.

A first-round pick (12th overall) by Dallas in the 2015 NHL Draft, Gurianov has totaled 52 goals and 61 assists for 113 points in 294 regular-season NHL games with the Stars, Canadiens and Predators. He also has nine goals and eight assists in 32 postseason games, helping Dallas reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2020.