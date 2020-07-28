Predators re-sign Richard for 2020-21

The Nashville Predators have re-signed forward Anthony Richard to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Richard, 23, tallied 14 goals and nine assists for 23 points in 60 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals in 2019-20, his fourth pro season. He scored three power-play goals and one shorthanded marker.

Richard also appeared in one NHL game with the Predators in 2019-20.

Originally selected by Nashville in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Richard has totaled 61 goals and 61 assists for 122 points in 263 career AHL contests, all with Milwaukee. He is scoreless in two career NHL games with the Predators.