Predators’ Rinne announces retirement

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement on Tuesday following a decorated 16-year North American career.

Rinne, 38, was drafted by the Predators in 2004 and played three seasons with their American Hockey League affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. He was named an AHL All-Star in 2006 and 2008, and he helped the Admirals reach the 2006 Calder Cup Finals.

In 147 career AHL contests, Rinne posted a record of 83-49-11 with a 2.54 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

The winner of the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s outstanding goaltender in 2017-18, Rinne spent his entire NHL career in Nashville, appearing in 683 games and finishing with a record of 369-213-75, a 2.43 GAA, a .917 save percentage and 60 shutouts. He was a four-time NHL All-Star, and a Stanley Cup finalist with the Predators in 2017.