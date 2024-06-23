Predators, Sharks trade former Milwaukee teammates

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Egor Afanasyev from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Ozzy Wiesblatt.

Afanasyev, 23, led the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals with of the American Hockey League (AHL) with 27 goals and 54 points in 56 games during the 2023-24 regular season. He added five goals and four assists in 15 postseason contests as the Admirals reached the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive year.

In 187 AHL games over three seasons with Milwaukee, Afanasyev has recorded 52 goals and 61 assists for 113 points. He also has 10 goals and 10 assists in 36 playoff outings.

A second-round choice by Nashville in the 2019 NHL Draft, Afanasyev has appeared in 19 career NHL games – including two this season – and has notched one goal.

Wiesblatt, 22, finished the 2023-24 season on loan by the Sharks to Milwaukee. He totaled four goals and 13 assists in 50 combined games between Milwaukee and the San Jose Barracuda before tallying two goals and seven assists in 15 playoff games for the Admirals.

In 101 regular-season games over two AHL seasons, Wiesblatt has recorded 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points.

He was selected by San Jose in the first round (31st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.