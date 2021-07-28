Predators sign forward Luff

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Matt Luff to a one-year, two-way contract.

Luff, 24, played in 13 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2020-21, scoring one goal. He also had three goals and one assist in four AHL games with the Ontario Reign.

Luff joins the Predators after four seasons in the Kings organization, during which time he notched 35 goals and 54 assists for 89 points in 139 AHL games with Ontario.

Luff has appeared in 64 career NHL contests with the Kings, registering 10 goals and seven assists.