Predators sign Kaskisuo, Lewington

The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo and defenseman Tyler Lewington to one-year, two-way contracts for the 2020-21 season.

An AHL All-Star in 2020, Kaskisuo appeared in 27 games with the Toronto Marlies and posted a record of 14-9-2 with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and one shutout.

He also made his NHL debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 16, 2019, making 32 saves in a loss at Pittsburgh.

Kaskisuo has played 95 games in the AHL with Toronto and Chicago, showing a record of 46-32-10 with a 2.65 GAA, a .909 save percentage and eight shutouts. He is also 14-6 (2.36, .913) in 22 appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Lewington spent most of the 2019-20 season with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, where he tallied four goals and nine assists for 13 points in 43 games while leading the team in plus/minus (+17). He also skated in six NHL games with the Washington Capitals.

In five seasons with Hershey, Lewington has totaled 16 goals and 46 assists for 62 points with a plus-46 rating in 283 regular-season games. He has also recorded five goals and four assists in 41 postseason contests, making a trip to the Calder Cup Finals in 2016.

Originally a seventh-round pick by the Capitals in the 2013 NHL Draft, Lewington has one goal and one assist in eight career NHL contests with Washington.