Predators sign Malone for 2020-21

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Sean Malone to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Malone, 25, recorded a career-high 30 points in 58 games with the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2019-20, including 12 goals and 18 assists. He also led all Amerks forwards with a plus-15 rating.

In three AHL seasons with Rochester, Malone has totaled 28 goals and 37 assists for 65 points in 169 regular-season contests.

A sixth-round pick by Buffalo in the 2013 NHL Draft, Malone has appeared in one NHL game, making his debut with the Sabres on Apr. 8, 2017.