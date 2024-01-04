Puljujarvi joins WBS Penguins on tryout

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have signed forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a professional tryout agreement.

Puljujarvi, who had signed a tryout with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 10, has 334 games of National Hockey League experience with Edmonton and Carolina, including 75 games last season. He has totaled 51 goals and 63 assists for 114 points in the NHL.

Selected fourth overall by the Oilers in the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi has also skated in 53 AHL games with the Bakersfield Condors, totaling 15 goals and 22 assists for 37 points.