Quick strikes help Reign finish off sweep of Canucks

Ontario scored four times in the second period and held on for a 4-3 victory over Abbotsford on Wednesday night, securing a trip to the Pacific Division finals thanks to a three-game sweep of the Canucks.

The Reign, 5-0 this postseason, will face either Coachella Valley or Calgary in the next round. The Firebirds lead that best-of-five series, two games to one.

Ontario spotted the host Canucks a 2-0 lead in Game 3, but Samuel Fagemo, Charles Hudon and Taylor Ward scored in a span 81 seconds to give the Reign a 3-2 lead.

After Abbotsford tied it back up, Andre Lee netted his third goal of the playoffs with 2:29 left in the second period.

Erik Portillo stopped all seven shots he faced in the final frame to preserve the win. He finished with 25 saves on the night.

Aatu Räty, Christian Wolanin and Marc Gatcomb scored the Canucks’ goals in Game 3.

(Ontario wins series, 3-0)

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – ONTARIO 3, Abbotsford 1

Game 2 – Sun., May 5 – ONTARIO 4, Abbotsford 0

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Ontario 4, ABBOTSFORD 3