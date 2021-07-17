Rangers acquire DeSimone

The New York Rangers have acquired defenseman Nick DeSimone from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Brett Howden.

DeSimone appeared in 22 AHL games between San Jose and Rochester last season, tallying 11 assists.

A native of East Amherst, N.Y., DeSimone enters his fifth pro season having skated in 198 career AHL games with the Barracuda and Americans, totaling 26 goals and 71 assists for 97 points. He also has two goals and seven assists in 21 postseason games.

DeSimone originally signed with San Jose as an undrafted free agent out of Union College. He was acquired by Vegas in a trade on Apr. 12, 2021.