Rangers acquire Lockwood from Canucks

The New York Rangers have acquired forward Will Lockwood and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Vitali Kravtsov.

Lockwood has skated in 26 games for the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks this season, collecting 12 goals and six assists for 18 points. He also has one assist in 13 games for Vancouver in 2022-23.

A third-round pick by the Canucks in the 2016 NHL Draft, Lockwood has played 96 games in the AHL with Abbotsford and Utica, totaling 25 goals and 29 assists for 54 points.

The native of Royal Oak, Mich., has also played 28 NHL games for Vancouver, picking up one assist.