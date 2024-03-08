Rangers add AHL All-Star Petan, send Elson to Wild

The New York Rangers have acquired forward Nic Petan from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Turner Elson.

Petan has recorded 12 goals and 28 assists for 40 points in 44 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, earning a trip to the AHL All-Star Classic last month. He has also tallied two assists in six NHL games with Minnesota.

Petan has skated in 281 career AHL contests with Iowa, Abbotsford, Toronto and Manitoba, totaling 92 goals and 189 assists for 281 points.

The ninth-year pro was a second-round pick by Winnipeg in the 2013 NHL Draft, and has amassed seven goals and 28 assists in 170 career NHL games with the Jets, Maple Leafs, Canucks and Wild.

Elson has notched five goasl and seven assists in 38 games with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack this season, his 11th pro campaign.

Elson has appeared in 579 games over his AHL career with Hartford, Grand Rapids, San Antonio, Stockton, Adirondack and Abbotsford, totaling 117 goals and 146 assists for 263 points.

Elson has played three games in the NHL with Calgary and Detroit, notching one assist.