Rangers agree to terms with Calder Cup winner Smith

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with forward C.J. Smith on a one-year contract.

Smith is coming off a Calder Cup championship with the Chicago Wolves in 2021-22. He matched a career high with 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists) in 60 regular-season games, and added three goals and six assists in 16 postseason contests for the Wolves.

Smith also skated in one game with the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

Entering his sixth pro season out of UMass-Lowell, Smith has played 244 AHL games with Chicago and Rochester, recording 85 goals and 115 assists for 200 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2018 and earned All-Star Challenge MVP honors.

Smith, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, has collected two goals and one assist in 15 career NHL games with Carolina and Buffalo.