Rangers agree to terms with Elson, Welinski

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with free-agent forward Turner Elson and defenseman Andy Welinski on one-year contracts.

Elson joins the Rangers organization after spending the last five seasons with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In 2021-22, he established career highs with 21 golas, 24 assists and 45 points in 73 games with Grand Rapids before finishing the season playing in two games with the Detroit Red Wings, his first NHL action in six years.

A nine-year pro, Elson has totaled 95 goals and 115 assists for 210 points in 469 career AHL games with Grand Rapids, San Antonio, Stockton, Adirondack and Abbotsford. He has one assist in three career NHL outings with Detroit and Calgary.

Welinski played 39 regular-season games with the AHL’s Stockton Heat in 2021-22, recording three goals and 16 assists for 19 points. He added one goal and five assists in 13 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Over six pro seasons, Welinski has skated in 230 AHL games with Stockton, San Diego and Lehigh Valley, recording 35 goals and 88 assists for 123 points. An AHL All-Star in 2018, Welinski has also totaled four goals and 17 assists in 47 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Originally a third-round pick by Anaheim in the 2011 NHL Draft, Welinski has played 46 games in the NHL with the Ducks, notching one goal and five assists.