Rangers agree to terms with free agents

The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with free agents Colin Blackwell, Keith Kinkaid, Anthony Greco and Jonny Brodzinski.

Blackwell split the 2019-20 season between the AHL and the NHL, tallying six goals and 17 assists in 26 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals and adding three goals and seven assists in 27 games with the Nashville Predators.

In 187 AHL games over four seasons with Milwaukee, Rochester and San Jose, Blackwell has registered 41 goals and 64 assists for 105 points.

A seventh-round pick by San Jose in the 2011 NHL Draft, Blackwell has also totaled three goals and seven assists in 33 NHL games, all with the Predators.

Kinkaid appeared in 17 AHL games last season between Laval and Charlotte, posting a record of 5-8-4 with a 3.15 goals-against average and an .888 save percentage. He also played six games in the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens (1-1-3, 4.24, .875).

A 10th-year pro, Kinkaid has made 157 appearances in the NHL with Montreal and New Jersey, showing a record of 65-56-20 with a 2.95 GAA, a .905 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Kinkaid has played 160 AHL games with Laval, Charlotte and Albany, going 74-60-21 with a 2.66 GAA, a .906 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Greco appeared in 47 AHL games between Springfield, Syracuse and San Jose in 2019-20, totaling 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points.

An AHL All-Star in 2019, Greco has skated in 271 regular-season games over four AHL seasons with the Thunderbirds, Crunch and Barracuda, recording 86 goals and 76 assists for 162 points. He made his pro debut with Bridgeport during the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, appearing in one game.

Greco has played one career NHL game, making his debut with Florida on Dec. 13, 2018.

Brodzinski notched 14 goals and 16 assists for 30 points in 44 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2019-20, while chipping in one assist in three NHL games with the San Jose Sharks.

In 200 AHL games over five pro seasons with San Jose and Ontario, Brodzinski has tallied 70 goals and 68 assists for 138 points. He participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2017.

Selected by Los Angeles in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Brodzinski has six goals and six assists in 57 career NHL games with the Kings and Sharks.