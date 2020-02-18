Rangers, Hurricanes announce trade

The New York Rangers have acquired forward Julien Gauthier from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenseman Joey Keane.

Gauthier, 22, is currently fourth in the AHL with 26 goals and has totaled 37 points in 44 games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2019-20, his third pro campaign. He also has one assist in five NHL games with Carolina this season after making his NHL debut on Oct. 11, 2019.

In 2018-19, Gauthier recorded career highs with 27 goals, 14 assists and 41 points in 75 regular-season games for Charlotte before helping the Checkers capture the Calder Cup championship with five goals and three assists in 17 postseason contests.

Gauthier has totaled 69 goals and 34 assists for 103 points in 184 career AHL games, all with Charlotte. He was a first-round pick, 21st overall, by Carolina in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Keane, 20, is in the midst of his rookie season with the Hartford Wolf Pack, where he has collected eight goals and 22 assists in 49 games. Keane, who ranks fourth among AHL rookies in scoring (30 points), represented Hartford at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic last month.

A third-round selection by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Keane earned his first NHL recall last week but did not appear in a game.