Ratcliffe scores twice as Admirals take Game 3

Isaac Ratcliffe scored his second goal of the night with 1:01 left in regulation, giving the Milwaukee Admirals a 4-3 win over the Texas Stars in Game 3 of the Central Division finals on Wednesday night.

The Admirals lead the best-of-five series, two games to one. Game 4 is set for Friday night in Cedar Park.

Ratcliffe, back in the lineup after sitting out the last four games, got Milwaukee on the board first at the 14:30 mark of the opening period, then capped the Admirals’ third-period comeback after Egor Afanasyev had tied the game at 3-3 with 6:34 to play.

Joakim Kemell also scored for the Admirals, and Luke Evangelista recorded a pair of assists. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 23 of 26 shots to earn the win in net.

Texas’s goals were all scored by defensemen: Ben Gleason, Dawson Barteaux and Alex Petrovic. Matt Murray made 25 saves in the loss.

Central Division Finals (best-of-5)

C1-Texas Stars vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Fri., May 12 – MILWAUKEE 2, Texas 1 | Recap

Game 2 – Sat., May 13 – Texas 5, MILWAUKEE 3 | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 17 – Milwaukee 4, TEXAS 3

Game 4 – Fri., May 19 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 21 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

