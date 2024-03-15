Red Wings, Bruins re-assign Hall, McIsaac

The Grand Rapids Griffins have acquired forward Curtis Hall on loan from the Boston Bruins, while the Detroit Red Wings have assigned defenseman Jared McIsaac to the AHL’s Providence Bruins.

Hall has tallied two goals and four assists in 11 games with Providence this season, along with 20 points (11g, 9a) in 22 games with Maine in the ECHL.

The fourth-year pro has appeared in a total of 113 AHL games, totaling six goals and 10 assists for 16 points.

Hall was a fourth-round pick by Boston in the 2018 NHL Draft.

McIsaac notched one goal and three assists in 15 games with Grand Rapids this season before being assigned to Ambri-Piotta in the Swiss National League, where he skated in four games.

A second-round choice by Detroit in the 2018 NHL Draft, McIsaac has played 156 AHL games over four pro seasons with Grand Rapids, totaling nine goals and 43 assists for 52 points.