Red Wings hire Watson to coach Griffins

The Detroit Red Wings have named Dan Watson head coach of the Grand Rapids Griffins, the 12th head coach in franchise history.

Watson, 43, is coming off a season in which he led the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye to the conference finals following a 45-19-5-3 regular season. He had been with Toledo for 14 seasons as an assistant coach (2009-14), associate head coach (2014-16) and head coach (2016-23); as head coach, Watson reached the Kelly Cup Finals in 2019 and 2022 and won three division titles and two regular-season championships. He was named the ECHL coach of the year in 2016-17.

A native of Glencoe, Ont., Watson played 193 games as a defenseman over parts of four AHL seasons with Syracuse, Cleveland and Providence.

Watson succeeds Ben Simon, who had served as the Griffins’ head coach for the past five seasons.